Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:J traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

