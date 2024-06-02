Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.73. 1,533,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

