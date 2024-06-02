Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Entegris worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. 2,641,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.01.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

