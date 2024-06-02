Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 37,075 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,075 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 215,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,278. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

