MANEKI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.02 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $162.02 million and $38.02 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0183567 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $39,280,978.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

