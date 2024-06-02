Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 402.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $207.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,943,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,639. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $211.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $199.42. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

