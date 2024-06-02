MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Update

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSMKF remained flat at $17.18 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

