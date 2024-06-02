McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,732 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $182,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $258.89. 6,125,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.78.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

