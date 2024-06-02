Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.40 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,963,000. Finally, NWI Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

