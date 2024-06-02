Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mercari Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCARY remained flat at $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. Mercari has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.
About Mercari
