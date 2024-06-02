Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $176,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.51. The company has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

