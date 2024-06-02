Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.83. 16,919,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.45 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $289,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $20,454,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,965 shares of company stock worth $390,715,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

