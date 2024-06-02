Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Volume Tops $317,664.75

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.09 million and $317,664.75 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

