MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $432.96 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $76.14 or 0.00112718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $432.96 million and $10.75 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,467.57 or 0.99879055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.2035994 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $15,710,360.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.