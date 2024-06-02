Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Update

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 28,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 294.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Microchip Technology by 513.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Microchip Technology by 130.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 56,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
