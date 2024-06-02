Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

