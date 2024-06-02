Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.62 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares changing hands.

Minds and Machines Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £23.60 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70.

Minds and Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

