Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Minim Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

