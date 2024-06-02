Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 9,134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.6 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

MHVYF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.71. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

