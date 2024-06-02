Mizuho Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

