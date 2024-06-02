Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in May

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,296.3 days.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $66.17 during trading hours on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. Moncler has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $75.71.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

