Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in May

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,296.3 days.
Moncler Price Performance
OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $66.17 during trading hours on Friday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. Moncler has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $75.71.
Moncler Company Profile
