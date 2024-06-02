Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,067 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $71,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.