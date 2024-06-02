Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $151.65 or 0.00224073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $44.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,701.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.97 or 0.00673730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00122274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00042586 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00064220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00089217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,444,750 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

