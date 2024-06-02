MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.