Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $743.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $24,226,598 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after purchasing an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

MPWR stock opened at $735.63 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $689.07 and its 200-day moving average is $655.17. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

