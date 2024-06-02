Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $257.64 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $257.64 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00051266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,426,031 coins and its circulating supply is 865,696,584 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

