Morgan Stanley Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $23.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 48.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in C3.ai by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 12.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

