Morgan Stanley Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $37.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. HP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $112,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

