MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.72. 210,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,689. MSP Recovery has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

In other MSP Recovery news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,338,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,106,634.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,576.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,242,685 shares of company stock worth $1,357,293. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the quarter. MSP Recovery comprises about 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

