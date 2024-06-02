Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

