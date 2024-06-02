Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,143,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

