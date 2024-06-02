Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MURA

Mural Oncology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MURA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 132,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,400. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.