National Bank Financial Comments on EQB Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter.
EQB Price Performance
TSE EQB opened at C$87.62 on Friday. EQB has a 12 month low of C$65.18 and a 12 month high of C$97.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.
EQB Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
