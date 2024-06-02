National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,848,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 8,732,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.1 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.7841 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

