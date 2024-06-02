National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$115.17.

Shares of NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$116.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.31.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

