Navcoin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,631.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00086051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012088 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.66129808 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

