Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

