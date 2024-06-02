Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NOSPF traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Neoen has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

