Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Neoen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NOSPF traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Neoen has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
Neoen Company Profile
