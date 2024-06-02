Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,285,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 3,665,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,040.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Shares of NTOIF stock remained flat at $20.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

