NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.75.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $120.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.