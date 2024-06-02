New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP) Plans Dividend of $21.00

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 21.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance

NTBP remained flat at $975.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $986.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,067.65. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 52-week low of $962.50 and a 52-week high of $1,429.00.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

