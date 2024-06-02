New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP) Plans Dividend of $21.00

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 21.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance
NTBP remained flat at $975.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $986.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,067.65. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 52-week low of $962.50 and a 52-week high of $1,429.00.
About New Tripoli Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Tripoli Bancorp
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for New Tripoli Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Tripoli Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.