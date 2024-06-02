Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,750,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 18,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,031,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

