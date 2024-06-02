Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Update

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,070,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 18,473,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150,702.0 days.

Nexi Price Performance

Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $5.92 on Friday. Nexi has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.

