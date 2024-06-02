NextEra Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

