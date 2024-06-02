Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NEXN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nexxen International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.