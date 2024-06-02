Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
