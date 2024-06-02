Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $864.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,296,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 221,478 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,047,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 275,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,121,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.