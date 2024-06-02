North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,337. The firm has a market cap of $568.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

