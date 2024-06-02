North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE NOA opened at C$28.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.64. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

