Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

