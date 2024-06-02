Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 1,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $63.63.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.